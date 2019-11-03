Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5647204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on October 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans gathered outside Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday's Eagles game against the Chicago Bears.One fan told Action News this is his 300th straight Eagles home game."Today is just another game," said John Hartnett, from Riverton, New Jersey.Some fans wore hats and scarves to a tailgate, while others kept warm in just a jersey."The weather's perfect, not too cold, not too windy, just right," said Bryant Howard, from Chichester.You could see the breeze from the many Eagles flags flying in the wind. Many fans said they warmed up around their grills."We're making burgers, we got hot dogs coming, and then the chicken is later," said Patrick Dunn, from Villas, New Jersey.Dunn said he enjoys coming to the tailgates more than going to the game."This is what I come for, the tailgate, we got tickets but we might not end up inside, we'll just stay here all day," said Dunn.Tim Gaghan said he's hoping for a win on his 40th birthday."This is the game of the year, they need to win this game, and it turns their whole year around," said Gaghan, from Bensalem.