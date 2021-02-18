Eagles agree to trade Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks

In return, the Eagles get a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, sources told Action News' Jamie Apody and Jeff Skversky.
6abc is told the second round pick will become a first round pick if either Wentz plays 75% of the time, or if he plays 70% of the time and the Colts make the playoffs.
ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen were the first to report the trade.
Some Colts players have already gone to social media to welcome their newest teammate.
"Congrats to my new teammate (Carson Wentz) can't wait to get to work!" Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tweeted. Pittman, like Wentz, wears No. 11.
Linebacker Darius Leonard tweeted, "Let's get to work!!! Welcome to Indy! Can't wait to see what the future holds in the 317."
The trade, however, can't be made official until the new league year begins March 17.
Wentz's departure comes after the team's disastrous 4-11 season and the firing of coach Doug Pederson.
The Eagles' $128 million quarterback finished 34th in completion percentage (57.4) and ranked first in interceptions (15) and sacks (50) last season despite being benched for the final four games in favor of rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts.
It was that move to start Hurts that spawned a quarterback controversy and ultimately fueled trade rumors in the weeks that followed. While Wentz has never commented publicly about the controversy, ESPN sources learned that the relationship between he and Pederson was apparently fractured beyond repair. Pederson has always maintained that their relationship was fine.
And it's those reports that many believe ultimately led Pederson to the exit door on Jan. 11. Pederson led the team to the Super Bowl in 2018, securing the franchise's only win.
Owner Jeffrey Lurie said the decision to move on from Pederson was not specific to Wentz or one position group, focusing instead on the regression of the offense overall in a season during which the NFL set a record for points scored.
The team announced on Jan. 24 that Nick Sirianni, 39, the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, would take over for Pederson.
But even Sirianni would not commit to a starting quarterback.
"Naming a starter hasn't even crossed my mind," Sirianni said during his first press conference.
There have been whispers over the years that Wentz, 28, has struggled at times with his ability to forge relationships across the locker room, but others believe that could have been a natural byproduct of him and the team not living up to the lofty expectations that followed the 2017 season.
By many public accounts, Wentz has handled himself with class throughout his time in Philadelphia and has received public support from many of the team's leaders over the years, including most recently Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce.
Wentz was drafted No. 2 overall by the Eagles in 2016 out of North Dakota State. His short NFL career has been marred by injuries. After playing in all 16 games as a rookie, he has missed eight games over the past two seasons, including five last year. In December 2017, Wentz tore his ACL and missed the team's final three games of the regular season and entire postseason run to a Super Bowl title.
Before his injury in 2017, Wentz was having an MVP-caliber season. He led the team to an 11-2 record and finished the year with 3,296 passing yards, a single-season team record 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro and finished third in MVP voting behind Tom Brady and Todd Gurley II.
The ACL injury also forced Wentz to miss the first two games of 2018. Wentz returned in Week 3 that year to put up a 5-6 record in 11 games before suffering a stress fracture in his back that forced him to miss the final three games of the season.
In June of 2019, Wentz signed a $128 million extension, becoming the team's franchise quarterback.
-ESPN contributed to this report.