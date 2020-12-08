Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts named Eagles starting QB, Carson Wentz to be backup

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts will be the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team confirmed Tuesday.



"I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump," head coach Doug Pederson said.



Carson Wentz will be his backup.

Pederson informed both Wentz and Hurts on Monday night of his decision to make the QB change.

The coach said Wentz was disappointed.

"He's frustrated. He's been a professional through it all. He supports his teammates and that's what you want to see from him, the leader of the team. I know sometimes the quarterback gets a lot of the blame like the head coach does. It's the good with the bad. It's not about Carson Wentz. It's not about one person. We know we have issues on offense and it has been a struggle for us all season. That's where the frustration lies a little bit, but he's been a pro and would expect nothing less," Pederson told PhiladelphiaEagles.com.



Pederson added, "Carson's been a big part of the success we've had. He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in '18 & '19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That's why I have so much confidence in him."



Pederson said the decision was his alone. He would not go into any further details on if Hurts would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2020 season.

Hurts gave some major life to the team with a 32-yard bomb to Greg Ward for a touchdown during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.



Hurts was 5 of 12 for 109 yards with an interception to go along with his touchdown pass. Wentz was 6 of 15 for 79 yards.

Wentz signed a $128 million, four-year contract extension in 2019 that starts next year.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Packers beat Eagles 30-16; Should QB Jalen Hurts start next week? | LIVE POLL
Jaws on Eagles-Packers: Hurts vs. Wentz, matchups, prediction
Brandon Graham weighs in on Wentz's struggles
Pederson's offense, QB decision loom large for reeling Birds | Sports Flash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
Questions remain after missing rideshare driver found dead
'Put it back': NJ porch pirate caught in the act
The US sees its deadliest COVID-19 week since April
'This Wave is Worse': Nurse warns about COVID dangers
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
Show More
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy | LIVE
Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Trump campaign appeals ballot case in Bucks County
Man hit in the head by brick in Brewerytown: Police
More TOP STORIES News