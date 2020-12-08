Jalen Hurts named Eagles starting QB, Carson Wentz to be backup

Breaking News: QB Jalen Hurts will start this Sunday against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/VgGU54flLf— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020
"I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump," head coach Doug Pederson said.
Carson Wentz will be his backup.
Pederson informed both Wentz and Hurts on Monday night of his decision to make the QB change.
The coach said Wentz was disappointed.
"He's frustrated. He's been a professional through it all. He supports his teammates and that's what you want to see from him, the leader of the team. I know sometimes the quarterback gets a lot of the blame like the head coach does. It's the good with the bad. It's not about Carson Wentz. It's not about one person. We know we have issues on offense and it has been a struggle for us all season. That's where the frustration lies a little bit, but he's been a pro and would expect nothing less," Pederson told PhiladelphiaEagles.com.
Pederson added, "Carson's been a big part of the success we've had. He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in '18 & '19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That's why I have so much confidence in him."
Pederson said the decision was his alone. He would not go into any further details on if Hurts would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2020 season.
Hurts gave some major life to the team with a 32-yard bomb to Greg Ward for a touchdown during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Jalen Hurts College Awards— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 8, 2020
🏆2018 National QB Club College CO-QB of Year
🏆2019 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of Year
🏆2018 CFP National Champ
🏆2019 First team All-Big 12
🏆2019 Big 12 Champ
🏆2016 First-team All-SEC
🏆2× SEC Champ (2016, 2018)
🏆2016 SEC Offensive Player of Year https://t.co/ni6Lci4sEj pic.twitter.com/rlzJAVPfUa
Hurts was 5 of 12 for 109 yards with an interception to go along with his touchdown pass. Wentz was 6 of 15 for 79 yards.
Wentz signed a $128 million, four-year contract extension in 2019 that starts next year.
----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.