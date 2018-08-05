SPORTS

Eagles sign Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman to contract extensions through 2022

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 6 p.m. on August 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

By ROB MAADDI
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions through the 2022 season.

Coming off the franchise's first Super Bowl championship, the team announced the deals an hour before a sellout crowd watched an open practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5 p.m. on August 5, 2018.



Pederson is entering his third season. He originally signed a four-year contract with a club option for 2020.

Roseman began his career with the team as an unpaid intern in 2000, rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, overcame a season in exile in 2015 after losing a power struggle to former coach Chip Kelly and returned to put together a championship team.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52instagram storiesSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles extend Doug Pederson, Howie Roseman through 2022
2008 Phillies championship team honored before game
Cabrera's 2-run HR in 8th lifts Phillies to sweep of Marlins
Eagles host first open practice as Super Bowl champs
More Sports
Top Stories
H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, former cable TV, media mogul, dies
Eagles host first open practice as Super Bowl champs
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed
Show More
2008 Phillies championship team honored before game
1 person injured after shots were fired at Philadelphia block party
Police investigate triple shooting in Germantown
Man critical after being shot in Kensington
3 hospitalized after collision in North Philadelphia
More News