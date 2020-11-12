sports flash

Eagles get back to business after focusing on 'little things' during bye week

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's back to business for the Birds coming off the most bizarre bye week ever.

Waiting for them is a scrappy New York Giants team, looking to make the NFC East a contest.

The Eagles didn't get to really get away because they had to come in daily for COVID-19 testing, but they did get a chance to heal up and hopefully clean up what's been a messy first half, specifically when it comes to Carson Wentz and all those turnovers.

The truth of the matter is had Wentz taken better care of the ball in the first eight games, we could be talking about a much better record than 3-4-1, which would also mean a much more comfortable spot atop the division.

And the team knows the work is in the details and that it needs to work on the little things.

The schedule gets a bit dicey for the Birds from here on out with Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans - all teams in the mix for the top overall seed in the NFC - on the horizon.

And the 2-win Giants are no slouch either, remember, the Eagles barely beat them, and they came close to beating Tampa Bay, and did win against Washington -- something the Birds have yet to do.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianflaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Birds bye week to-do list: Fix Carson Wentz, team health
Cowboys-Eagles lacks luster, but plenty on the line for Birds
Somehow, 'division is up for grabs' for battered Eagles
Eagles want 'rowdy' fans to help fuel run of success
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID resurgence causing issues at 911 call center
Pregnant woman shot by stray bullet in Philly
Philly-area students should go virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
Family mourning loss of Philadelphia Tuskegee Airman
Philly COVID updates: City mulls over possible restrictions
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Show More
See the full list of 2020 CMA Awards winners
Pa. COVID updates: Montco schools may go all-virtual
Veteran reunites with pen pals 50 years later: 'The kids got me through'
CDC: Masks don't just protect people around you, they help protect you
Penn State's Journey Brown retiring from football due to heart condition
More TOP STORIES News