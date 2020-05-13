Action News Sports

Eagles' Malik Jackson gives back during COVID-19 pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Malik Jackson signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles before last season, it was a big deal.

Jackson teamed with Fletcher Cox was supposed to make the Birds' defensive line unstoppable. And then just 32 snaps into his career in Philadelphia, Jackson's season was ended with a Lisfranc foot injury.

"I have to worry about where the team trusts me and sees me as who I am and not somebody they need to replace," Jackson tells Action News.

Injuries were the story of the season for the Birds -- 15 players were on injured reserve in a 16 game season.

Ironically that wasn't supposed to happen to Jackson--he had played 107 straight games prior to getting hurt.

Now healthy, he says he'll be ready for camp, and can't wait.

"I'm very excited," he says. "I had some unfortunate things happen in Jacksonville and Philadelphia, I'm very excited to show people who I am what I bring, mostly show them myself."

Jackson is much more than a football player. Jackson is also a guy who loves to give back.

During this pandemic, he donated over 700 meals to hospital staff in his hometown of Los Angeles, and has pledged $100,000 to help Fred's Footsteps, an organization in Philadelphia helping pay the bills of families caring for medically fragile children.

"It's rewarding, it's refreshing, it's nothing that a trophy can give you," Jackson says. "You walk around and you help people, you care. It's just a blessing to be a blessing, and that's what I'm trying to be."

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pennsylvania students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says

Voices grow louder in Bucks County asking Gov. Wolf to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon

Man arrested for assaulting employee who asked him to wear mask, police say

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportssocietycoronavirusphiladelphia eaglescommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Frontline workers can get married at the Linc
Newest Eagle recalls unlikely journey to being draft pick
Rhys Hoskins invites young fan to future Phillies game
Gritty parades through Delaware County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barricaded man found dead after fire in Bucks County
Security guard charged with shooting 3 teens on SEPTA bus
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of coronavirus HEROES Act
Pa. AG investigating nursing homes amid COVID-19
Toddler who received 4 organs set to come home
Free cribs for new mothers in Philadelphia
Triplets graduating St. Joseph's University
Show More
NJ to hire 1,000 contact tracers as part of COVID-19 response
NJ Air National Guard honors health care workers with flyover
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Visitors missed bloom of decade at Morris Arboretum
Frontline workers can get married at the Linc
More TOP STORIES News