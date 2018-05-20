Embiid, not trusting water slide, eventually takes leap

This took us exactly 37 minutes to convince @JoelEmbiid to go down the slide. He only got in and out 6 times before he went!!!!!#LeapOfFaith pic.twitter.com/2VQfoyhCgq — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) May 19, 2018

Joel Embiid may trust the process when it comes to Sixers basketball, but the Philadelphia center does not trust water slides.Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin posted video of Embiid afraid to go down a giant water slide - called Leap of Faith - at Atlantis in the Bahamas.Atlantis says the slide "offers a daring and adventurous 60-foot almost-vertical drop from the top of the world-famous and iconic Mayan Temple. The body slide propels riders at a tremendous speed through a clear acrylic tunnel submerged in a shark-filled lagoon."After nearly 40 minutes, and retreating six times, Jojo finally took the leap of faith.Rubin posted photos of Embiid moments before the big splash.------