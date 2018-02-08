February 8, 2018: Looking back at Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade

Philadelphia was covered in green, thousands of fans chanted in unison over and over again, and the Eagles celebrated their first Super Bowl Championship with a parade down Broad Street.
Fans clad in Eagles green jammed the streets from dawn near the stadium to an afternoon rally at the city's famed "Rocky" steps, lining up 20 deep in spots to catch a glimpse of the champs. The Eagles rode in open-top double decker buses to the art museum that Sylvester Stallone made famous for a rally nearly 60 years in the making.
In perhaps the most memorable - and most replayed moment of the celebration - center Jason Kelce gave voice to every frustrated Philly fan with a remarkable, impassioned and profane speech that had him defending the general manager, the coach and a litany of players who supposedly weren't smart enough, big enough or talented enough to win a championship.
"We were a bunch of underdogs," shouted Kelce, channeling Rocky himself. "Bottom line is we wanted it more!"
And so did football-crazed Philly - desperately.
Until the 41-33 victory at Super Bowl LII over the favored New England Patriots, the Eagles remained the only team in their division without a title - an ongoing humiliation that gave Philly an inferiority complex and made the Eagles faithful an easy target for fans of other teams, especially the rival Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
"This Super Bowl championship is for you," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told the vast crowd. "You are the most passionate and deserving sports fans on the planet. We couldn't have done it without you."
Added Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles: "We finally did it. We're Super Bowl champs!"
Lane Johnson and Chris Long channel their inner Hulk Hogan to pump up the crowd. "Center of the football universe, let me hear ya bark a little! WOOF WOOF WOOF!!!"
The parade began at the Eagles' stadium complex and slowly made its way up Broad Street past the cheering throngs. Carrying the Lombardi Trophy, coach Doug Pederson walked part of the route - allowing fans to touch the gleaming hardware - while Lurie held a sign saying "THANK YOU FANS" as he stood next to the team's three quarterbacks: Foles, injured starter Carson Wentz and third-stringer Nate Sudfeld.
Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo were shut down so the city could fete an underdog Eagles team that few outside Philadelphia thought had a prayer of beating the mighty Patriots led by superstar quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.
At the rally, Lurie, Pederson and a slew of players all took the microphone and dedicated the victory to the fans.
But it was the crowd-pleasing Kelce who best channeled the gruff but ultimately good-hearted "attytood" for which Philadelphians are famous.
Wearing an outlandishly sequined Mummers getup - a nod to Philadelphia's raucous New Year's Day parade - Kelce declared that "no one wanted us. No analyst liked to see us win the Super Bowl. And nobody likes our fans."
He then led the crowd in a jolly - and filthy - chant set to the tune of "My Darling Clementine": "No one likes us, no one likes us, no one likes us, we don't care!" The big-bearded lineman uttered at least two profanities that made it onto live TV, recalling Chase Utley's similarly profane speech at the Phillies' World Series parade 10 years ago.
For lots of fans, the parade was a reminder of the Phillies' victory lap after a 28-year World Series title drought.
For others, it took on spiritual shades of the pope's visit in 2015.
Now, Eagles fans are waiting for the Birds' next parade down Broad Street - one they hope doesn't take another 60 years.