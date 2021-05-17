Sports

Flag football league empowering girls in Montgomery County

By
Flag football league empowering girls in Montco

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group of high school girls gathered at Heebner Park in Collegeville, Pennsylvania to compete in a championship flag football game on Sunday.

"We started this league to empower young ladies," said Katie Quinn, the managing member of Athena Athletics.

The girls are part of Athena Athletics, which started in 2018.

"I have four daughters and a son, and our four daughters wanted to be able to play flag football just like their brother," said Quinn. "So there were no leagues in our area to be able to do so, so my oldest daughter Caitlin said, 'Well why can't we just start our own league up?'"

On Sunday, excited parents cheered the teams.

"It's so much fun to come out here, watch her, watch the other girls," said Chris Calhoun, a parent of one of the players.

"It is really awesome considering she's a ballerina during the week and a football player on the weekends," said another parent, Shannon Cline.

There are around 150 girls between the ages of 4 and 18 that are part of Athena Athletics.

"My brothers play football, and now I get to play with them," said Annalyse Cline, who is 12-years-old.

One of Athena Athletics' goals is to have more opportunities for girls to play flag football at more high schools.

"We have it in nine Philadelphia Archdiocesan High Schools right now that have committed to say yes they are interested in this," said Quinn.

Quinn's daughter Caitlin already plans to play in college.

"I got a college scholarship to Milligan University in Tennessee for flag football, so planning on going there probably," she said.

