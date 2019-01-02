Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday.
Defensive Players of the Week (Week 17):— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2019
AFC: @Colts LB @dsleon45
NFC: @Eagles DT @fcoxx_91 pic.twitter.com/hLNGpYr6tM
Cox had a three-sack performance in Sunday's win over Washington.
Three sacks.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 2, 2019
One forced fumble.
Another dominating performance from @fcoxx_91. 💪#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8ncdGvcmJc
Cox has earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week before, along with NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
Congratulations to @fcoxx_91, named NFC Defensive Player of the Week!— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 2, 2019
📰: https://t.co/rGA83oHDFg#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uqYEoIt0un
In December, Cox finished tied for first in the league with 6.5 sacks.
Cox, along with guard Brandon Brooks, and tight end Zach Ertz were named to the 2019 Pro Bowl. This marks Cox's fourth-consecutive and fourth-overall Pro Bowl selection.
Last week, quarterback Nick Foles was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Eagles face the Chicago Bears in the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday.
