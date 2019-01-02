PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Fletcher Cox named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Fans celebrate the playoff-bound Philadelphia Eagles. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on December 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday.


Cox had a three-sack performance in Sunday's win over Washington.



Cox has earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week before, along with NFC Defensive Player of the Month.


In December, Cox finished tied for first in the league with 6.5 sacks.

Cox, along with guard Brandon Brooks, and tight end Zach Ertz were named to the 2019 Pro Bowl. This marks Cox's fourth-consecutive and fourth-overall Pro Bowl selection.
Last week, quarterback Nick Foles was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The Eagles face the Chicago Bears in the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday.

