Sports

Former Phillie Dick Allen gains support for Hall of Fame nomination

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dick Allen was the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies and there is a big push for him to be nominated for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

On Friday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and many others all voiced their support.

They gathered in Philadelphia City Hall to talk about the now 77-year-old's impressive career.

He slugged 351 home runs and is one of just 26 players in baseball history to win both a Rookie of the Year and an MVP award.

Allen came up one vote short of a hall of fame nomination back in 2014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscenter city philadelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia philliestom wolfjim kenney
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
Brandon Olivieri found guilty in murders of two South Philly teens
Police: Man missing since October found dead in Delaware
Man and woman shot in North Philadelphia
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife expecting first child
Freebie Friday: Doggie yoga, teen gym memberships, and more
Show More
Police search for bank robber in Bensalem
Local grad designs colorful banners at Navy Yard
New video shows N.J. teacher crashing into pizza shop
Philadelphia announces road closures for Biden rally
Missouri legislature passes 8-week abortion ban
More TOP STORIES News