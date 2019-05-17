Former Phillie Dick Allen gains support for Hall of Fame nomination

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dick Allen was the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies and there is a big push for him to be nominated for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.On Friday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and many others all voiced their support.They gathered in Philadelphia City Hall to talk about the now 77-year-old's impressive career.He slugged 351 home runs and is one of just 26 players in baseball history to win both a Rookie of the Year and an MVP award.Allen came up one vote short of a hall of fame nomination back in 2014.