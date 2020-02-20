Harlem Globetrotters take court with wheelchair basketball players in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some kids in North Philadelphia got a chance to play basketball with the pros on Thursday.The Action Cam was at Widener Memorial School as Wheelchair basketball players hit the court with stars from the Harlem Globetrotters.Julian "Zeus" McClurkin and Hops Pearce talked to the students about the organization's anti-bullying campaign "T.E.A.M. Up."Then, Zeus and Hops had a lesson of their own seeing basketball from a different perspective by playing the game in a wheelchair.The duo commended the students for overcoming challenges and participating in sports despite their disabilities.