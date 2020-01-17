Imhotep Institute Charter High School freshman drawing national attention, college offers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Imhotep Institute Charter High School's Rahmir Stewart is setting the bar high. He is one of the most sought after high school football recruits in the country and he's just a freshman.The first-year starting safety has college scholarship offers flooding in from Penn State, Georgia and Tennessee, to name a few.Rahmir Stewart says, "It means a lot to me, shows me I can be something in life.""Words can not explain how proud I am of him," added Devon Johnson, Imhotep's defensive coordinator.Stewart can take his time deciding on his future. He does not graduate until 2023, but for now, Stewart is putting in the hard work behind the scenes to come back even stronger as a sophomore."I try to stay humble," the freshman says about his desire to get better.The 15-year-old wrapped up his freshman year as an all Philadelphia public league safety. Plus, the high school website MaxPreps ranked him as one of the best freshman safeties in the country.Stewart seems unfazed by all the attention. He's focused on his work on the field and off the field and says he's hungry to be better.