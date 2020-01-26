Lower Merion native Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California

An NTSB spokesman told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
Avoid the area until further notice.
The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. He teamed with Shaquille O'Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.
Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points.
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant honored during final Philly game
Bryant got his start just outside of Philadelphia at Lower Merion High School.
He was drafted to the NBA out of Lower Merion in 1996 and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships. He was awarded NBA MVP in 2008 and NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010
Just last spring, Bryant was in West Philadelphia where he shared a powerful message to youngsters.
"That is the most powerful message within this book is that true strength comes from your vulnerability, you don't hide from being vulnerable that is your greatest source of strength and magic you have within you," he said. "Don't be afraid to dream."
LeBron James surpassed Bryant on the all-time scoring list on Saturday during the Lakers' game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bryant tweeted at James congratulating him on beating his record.
In 2018, Bryant won an academy away for his animated short "Dear Basketball," based on a poem he wrote in 2015 when he announced his retirement.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.