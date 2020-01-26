Local figures, sports community react to the death of Kobe Bryant

The news of the basketball legend's death left many athletes throughout the area shaken.
A number of local athletes and other notable figures took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
Sitting here in disbelief...I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around the loss of another King 🤴🏾— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 26, 2020
A legend born & raised right here in Philly...— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 26, 2020
We're keeping Kobe Bryant's family and friends in our thoughts 💙 Rest easy, Black Mamba. pic.twitter.com/lcgOasGd6l
Legends never die .— Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) January 26, 2020
Shocked and saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant. To us in Philly he was one of ours. His loss will be felt throughout the city. #ripkobe— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 26, 2020
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
MY FAVORITE ATHLETE EVER MAN..MY INSPIRATION!!!— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) January 26, 2020
I AM SICK RIGHT NOW!!! I CANT EVEN EXPRESS IT...SO HEARTBROKEN 😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U637drXTjl
Heartbroken. The world needs people like Kobe... devastating. Wow. #MambaMentality— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) January 26, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 26, 2020
The impact Kobe had on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend... 🙏🏼
My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2020
This news is killing me today... My childhood hero gone too soon. Better believe I got him!! RIP MAMBA #EpicSh*t pic.twitter.com/DNFAMD18N4— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 26, 2020
🙏🏾 Bryant Family 🕊— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) January 26, 2020
The impact you had on many lives can never be measured. RIP Black Mamba🐍24/8. Prayers for your family and the families of the others who lost their lives as well. pic.twitter.com/QI8WYke6a5— Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) January 26, 2020
Damn man...damnn @kobebryant 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) January 26, 2020
I’ve always wanted to be like you. Not only as a player but also as a person. You represent everything that is great about sports. #RIPKobe— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken by the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 26, 2020
PA will never forget our time as Kobe’s home. At Lower Merion HS, he captured our hearts and the attention of the world. He truly shined and brought pride to our state.
Frances and I pray for all those who loved them. pic.twitter.com/lTmZgcJ60E