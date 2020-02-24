Kobe Bryant Memorial LIVE: Watch the Staples Center celebration for NBA legend and daughter Gianna

20,000 people will be at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. The memorial service is dubbed "A Celebration of Life."
Details on speakers and performers have not yet been announced, though the service will feature music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant's career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world.
Bryant's family, dozens of sports greats and many major figures in Bryant's public life are expected to attend.
Fans began arriving hours ahead of the public memorial. Among them was 72-year-old Bob Melendez, who says he has been a Lakers season ticket holder for 40 years.
Melendez says that after seeing Bryant play for many years he couldn't imagine missing it. He wore a black No. 24 jersey and Lakers jacket he bought for Bryant's final game.
"I'd never dreamed I'd be wearing this" at Bryant's memorial, he said.
The memorial will not be shown on TV screens at L.A. Live or near Staples Center, so officials are asking fans without tickets not congregate outside the service. Multiple checkpoints will be in place throughout the immediate area and are expected to cause traffic delays.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the newly renamed nonprofit, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides opportunities to young people through sports.
Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 in a private ceremony in Corona del Mar, according to death certificates released by Los Angeles County officials.
Remembering Kobe in Lower Merion, Pa.
Kobe Byrant was honored in a memorial service earlier this month at Lower Merion High School, where he was a star basketball player.
During the ceremony, Lower Merion Coach Gregg Downer and Assistant Coach Doug Young, who was a teammate of Kobe Bryant, called up the late Los Angeles Lakers star's cousin, John Cox, to help unveil a framed numer 33 jersey on the wall of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.
The school concluded their ceremony with a tribute video chronicling Bryant's time as a Lower Merion Ace.
The boys' basketball team then held a 33-second moment of silence before starting their game.