Mourners gather outside Lower Merion High School following death of Kobe Bryant

Kobe went from playing ball at Lower Merion directly to the NBA.
People were bringing flowers, basketballs and jerseys as a memorial began to grow outside the school.
He played there from 1992 to 1996. The gym was even named after him.
"The Lower Merion School District Community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of our most illustrious alumni, Mr Bryant. Mr Bryant's connection to Lower Merion, where he played basketball before joining the NBA, has raised the profile of our high school and district throughout the world," said school district spokeswoman Amy Buckman.
The 18-time NBA all-star died in a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, sources said.
Sources also tell ABC News and ESPN that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among those killed.
Authorities said nine people were on the helicopter. No names have been officially released.
"It's absolutely tragic. We were playing, the commissioner stopped the game and said Kobe Bryant passed away," said student Josh Axelrod. "It was a shock to everybody. He was one of the greatest basketball players of all time. I'm still in shock about it right now."
