Mourners gather outside Lower Merion High School following death of Kobe Bryant

EMBED >More News Videos Brian Taff reports on the 2010 dedication of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School

EMBED >More News Videos Officials at Kobe Bryant's high school in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania react to death of NBA legend.

EMBED >More News Videos NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

EMBED >More News Videos Watch Kobe tell the world he's going pro

EMBED >More News Videos Since Tuesday night's game is expected to be Bryant?s last here, Philadelphia fans have been hoping to get a glimpse of him around Center City, where he is staying.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans gathered at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday night to pay their respects after the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.Kobe went from playing ball at Lower Merion directly to the NBA.People were bringing flowers, basketballs and jerseys as a memorial began to grow outside the school.He played there from 1992 to 1996. The gym was even named after him. "The Lower Merion School District Community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of our most illustrious alumni, Mr Bryant. Mr Bryant's connection to Lower Merion, where he played basketball before joining the NBA, has raised the profile of our high school and district throughout the world," said school district spokeswoman Amy Buckman.The 18-time NBA all-star died in a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, sources said.Sources also tell ABC News and ESPN that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among those killed.Authorities said nine people were on the helicopter. No names have been officially released."It's absolutely tragic. We were playing, the commissioner stopped the game and said Kobe Bryant passed away," said student Josh Axelrod. "It was a shock to everybody. He was one of the greatest basketball players of all time. I'm still in shock about it right now."