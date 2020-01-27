Sports

Mourners gather outside Lower Merion High School following death of Kobe Bryant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans gathered at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Sunday night to pay their respects after the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe went from playing ball at Lower Merion directly to the NBA.

People were bringing flowers, basketballs and jerseys as a memorial began to grow outside the school.

He played there from 1992 to 1996. The gym was even named after him.
"The Lower Merion School District Community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of our most illustrious alumni, Mr Bryant. Mr Bryant's connection to Lower Merion, where he played basketball before joining the NBA, has raised the profile of our high school and district throughout the world," said school district spokeswoman Amy Buckman.

The 18-time NBA all-star died in a helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, sources said.
Sources also tell ABC News and ESPN that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among those killed.

Authorities said nine people were on the helicopter. No names have been officially released.
VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's 1996 announcement to skip college, enter NBA

"It's absolutely tragic. We were playing, the commissioner stopped the game and said Kobe Bryant passed away," said student Josh Axelrod. "It was a shock to everybody. He was one of the greatest basketball players of all time. I'm still in shock about it right now."

VIDEO: Kobe Bryant visits favorite cheesesteak spot during 2015 retirement tour in Philadelphia
