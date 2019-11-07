Sports

Who to root for (and against) with the Eagles off in Week 10

By
The Birds are off Sunday, so we asked Nydia Han and Karen Rogers to pick the winners of the game's that impact the Philadelphia Eagles most.

Expert Pick Matchups

Carolina Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-2) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Packers -4.5
Over/Under: 47
Matchup Note: The Packers are now 7-2 on the season; Carolina Panthers is a five-point underdog for this Week 10 matchup.

Minnesota Vikings (6-3) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Cowboys -3
Over/Under: 47.5
Matchup Note: The Vikings had just ended their winning streak against the Chiefs; the Cowboys are coming off of a win against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins' inconsistency in week 9 makes it hard to side with them when playing against Dallas

Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at San Francisco 49ers (8-0) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: 49ers -6.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Matchup Note: The 49ers are a 6.5 point favorite against the Seahawks; this is the first time the 49ers were a favorite over Seattle since the 2014 season.


Thursday Games

Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Oakland Raiders (4-4) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Chargers -1; Over/Under: 48.5

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -9.5; Over/Under: 45.5

Buffalo Bills (6-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Browns -3; Over/Under: 40

Detroit Lions (3-4-1) at Chicago Bears (3-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bears -2.5; Over/Under: 42.5

New York Giants (2-7) at New York Jets (1-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)

Line: Giants -2.5; Over/Under: 43

Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) at Tennessee Titans (4-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Off Over/Under: Off
Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Buccaneers -4.5; Over/Under: 51.5

Atlanta Falcons (1-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Saints -13; Over/Under: 51

Miami Dolphins (1-7) at Indianapolis Colts (5-3) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -10; Over/Under: 43.5

Los Angeles Rams (5-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Rams -3.5; Over/Under: 44
