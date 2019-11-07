Who to root for (and against) with the Eagles off in Week 10

Expert Pick Matchups

The Birds are off Sunday, so we asked Nydia Han and Karen Rogers to pick the winners of the game's that impact the Philadelphia Eagles most.Carolina Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-2) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)Packers -4.547The Packers are now 7-2 on the season; Carolina Panthers is a five-point underdog for this Week 10 matchup.Minnesota Vikings (6-3) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)Cowboys -347.5The Vikings had just ended their winning streak against the Chiefs; the Cowboys are coming off of a win against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins' inconsistency in week 9 makes it hard to side with them when playing against DallasSeattle Seahawks (7-2) at San Francisco 49ers (8-0) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)49ers -6.546.5Matchup Note: The 49ers are a 6.5 point favorite against the Seahawks; this is the first time the 49ers were a favorite over Seattle since the 2014 season.Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Oakland Raiders (4-4) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)Line: Chargers -1; Over/Under: 48.5Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Ravens -9.5;45.5Buffalo Bills (6-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Browns -3;40Detroit Lions (3-4-1) at Chicago Bears (3-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Bears -2.5;42.5New York Giants (2-7) at New York Jets (1-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Giants -2.5;43Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) at Tennessee Titans (4-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)OffOffArizona Cardinals (3-5-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Buccaneers -4.5;51.5Atlanta Falcons (1-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Saints -13;51Miami Dolphins (1-7) at Indianapolis Colts (5-3) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)Colts -10;43.5Los Angeles Rams (5-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)Rams -3.5;44