Who to root for (and against) with the Eagles off in Week 10

Expert Pick MatchupsCarolina Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-2) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Packers -4.5
Over/Under: 47
Matchup Note: The Packers are now 7-2 on the season; Carolina Panthers is a five-point underdog for this Week 10 matchup.
Minnesota Vikings (6-3) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Cowboys -3
Over/Under: 47.5
Matchup Note: The Vikings had just ended their winning streak against the Chiefs; the Cowboys are coming off of a win against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins' inconsistency in week 9 makes it hard to side with them when playing against Dallas
Seattle Seahawks (7-2) at San Francisco 49ers (8-0) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: 49ers -6.5
Over/Under: 46.5
Matchup Note: The 49ers are a 6.5 point favorite against the Seahawks; this is the first time the 49ers were a favorite over Seattle since the 2014 season.
Live game betting and NFL
Sugar House Sportsbook | Download the app
First Deposit Match BonusUse code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.
Thursday GamesLos Angeles Chargers (4-5) at Oakland Raiders (4-4) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Chargers -1; Over/Under: 48.5
Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -9.5; Over/Under: 45.5
Buffalo Bills (6-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Browns -3; Over/Under: 40
Detroit Lions (3-4-1) at Chicago Bears (3-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bears -2.5; Over/Under: 42.5
New York Giants (2-7) at New York Jets (1-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Giants -2.5; Over/Under: 43
Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) at Tennessee Titans (4-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Off Over/Under: Off
Line: Buccaneers -4.5; Over/Under: 51.5
Atlanta Falcons (1-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Saints -13; Over/Under: 51
Miami Dolphins (1-7) at Indianapolis Colts (5-3) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -10; Over/Under: 43.5
Los Angeles Rams (5-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Rams -3.5; Over/Under: 44