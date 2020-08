EMBED >More News Videos In this week's installment of "Can Ducis Do It?" our Ducis Rodgers takes on a challenge from a Cherry Hill, New Jersey musician of sorts.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this week's installment of "Can Ducis Do It?" our Ducis Rodgers takes on a challenge from a Cherry Hill, New Jersey musician of sorts.Jim Rotondo is a big Action News fan and pretty talented with "wind" instruments, too.Rotondo is challenging Ducis to play the Action News theme song with a bike pump.Can he do it? Watch below: