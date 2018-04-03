VILLANOVA

Villanova enjoys parade in San Antonio, new gear unveiled

EMBED </>More Videos

Villanova players at San Antonio River Walk parade. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on April 3, 2018. (WPVI)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WPVI) --
Once the buzzer was heard and Villanova was once again declared National Champions, the talk started about another parade in Philadelphia.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the Wildcats did not wait to return to the Delaware Valley to enjoy a parade for themselves.

The champs took a boat down the San Antonio River Walk and showed off their new trophy in the Parade of Champions as fans cheered them on.



"Let's go 'Nova" chants could be heard as the players made their way down the San Antonio River.

Our resident Villanova alumna, Alicia Vitarelli, was on the River Walk talking to fans lucky enough to see the game in person.

They were celebrating the 'V-Peat' and the 'City of Champions.'

EMBED More News Videos

Alicia finds 'Nova fans, championship gear in Texas. Alicai Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on April 3, 2018.


Alicia was also one of the first to find the new National Championship gear, which can be purchased online and at Modell's and Dick's Sporting Goods stores.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsvillanovafinal fourmarch madnessparade
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VILLANOVA
Latino-American H.S. students debate at Villlanova University
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Baseball goes high-tech on Villlanova's campus
Lower Merion school plan may close newly opened Stoneleigh
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
More villanova
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News