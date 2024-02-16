Villanova women's basketball manager brings joy, inspiration to Wildcats

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rachel Grace, better known as "RG," is perhaps one of the most well-known basketball managers in the Big East.

Her vibrancy, charisma, and larger-than-life personality make other teams wish they had themselves an RG.

It's her fifth season as the team's manager, and she's had a significant impact on the Wildcat community.

"It makes me feel proud of who I am," RG said.

"We can put a lot of pressure on ourselves, going into a practice, going into a game," said senior guard Bella Runyan. "But she's there to basically lighten the mood."

Whether it's her dance moves or her singing, RG's joy can make any day brighter.

"We are trying to empower our young women to use their voices and be heard and not shy away," said head coach Denise Dillon. "RG sets that tone for all of them and is the example."

Jess Genco, director of women's basketball operations, has become close friends with RG. She picks her up every morning on the way to campus.

"It's the best way to start your day," Genco said. "She's such a beacon of light that people are just drawn to her."

Through the ups and downs of a season, RG keeps the team grounded.

"RG brings perspective into my life that there is joy and fun in these serious situations and in the world," Runyan said.

Off the court, RG and the team will watch Eagles games together, go to Starbucks, stay in touch via Facetime, and much more. It's bigger than basketball. They're a family.

"I love everybody, and I love all of them. They're like my sisters," RG said.