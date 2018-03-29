PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies announce 2018 Opening Day roster

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Scott Kingery bats in a spring baseball exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Rays, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their Opening Day roster for the 2018 regular season.

The roster includes 14 players that were not on the 2017 Opening Day roster and 10 players making their first major league Opening Day roster.

The Opening Day roster includes 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and four outfielders.

The pitchers are right-handers Víctor Arano, Luis García, Drew Hutchison, Ben Lively, Héctor Neris, Pat Neshek, Aaron Nola, Nick Pivetta, Edubray Ramos, Jake Thompson and Vince Velasquez, and left-handers Hoby Milner and Adam Morgan

The two catchers are Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp

The six infielders are J.P. Crawford, Pedro Florimón, Maikel Franco, César Hernández, Scott Kingery and Carlos Santana

The four outfielders are Aaron Altherr, Odúbel Herrera, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams

Right-handed pitchers Jerad Eickhoff (right lat strain), Tommy Hunter (right hamstring strain) and Mark Leiter Jr. (right forearm strain) were placed on the 10-day disabled list (all retroactive to March 26th).

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta was optioned to single-A Clearwater.

