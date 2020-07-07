Phillies confirm Kingery among players, coaches tested positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies general manager Matt Klentak went into further detail Tuesday on how COVID-19 is affecting the team including confirming players and coaches who tested positive for the virus.
Klentak prefaced the announcement by saying each team member gave him permission to speak about their conditions.
Infielder Scott Kingery and pitcher Tommy Hunter had tested positive for COVID-19 and have not reported to summer camp. Klentak said both players are feeling good and are in the process of retesting.
Bench coach Rob Thomson, bullpen coach Jim Gott, and catching coach Greg Brodzinski all tested positive during the outbreak in Clearwater, Florida. Klentak said all the coaches were asymptomatic and following the protocols for their return.
Outfielder Mikie Mahtook tested positive for COVID-19 when he reported to Philadelphia last week for practice. The positive test was revealed during the intake screening process, Klentak said. Mahtook is feeling good and waiting to be cleared.
Klentak said pitcher Hector Neris is back at camp after having tested positive and completing protocols.
Pitcher Aaron Nola reported to camp on Monday after waiting a few extra days because he was in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
"All my tests came back negative," Nola said on Monday. "If you don't have symptoms and you come in contact with somebody who ends up testing positive, you're out for probably at least seven days. That could possibly be two starts. It's obviously going to be a hard part of it. And sometimes it's out of our control. We just have to try to do our part every day."
Klentak said outfielder Adam Haseley is at camp after having to sit out because of a lab error. According to the general manager, Haseley never tested positive.
Klentak said Haseley took the test as part of the intake screening process last week, but the test results never came back from the lab. They tested Haseley again and he tested negative.
Pitcher Francisco Liriano has been absent the last two days from summer camp because he is evaluating his decision to play this season, Klentak said.
Last week, the Phillies placed Kingery and pitchers Ranger Suarez, Neris and Hunter on the 10-day injured list with no specified injuries.
The Phillies open their season on Friday, July 24 at home against the Miami Marlins. Klentak announced prior to that, the Phillies are scheduled to play three exhibition games.
The first in Washington on July 18, at home against Baltimore on July 19, and then at Yankees Stadium on July 20.
