Philadelphia Phillies to open season against Miami Marlins, 2020 schedule released

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will open their 2020 season against the Miami Marlins on Friday, July 24 at Citizens Bank Park.This begins the team's 60-game schedule which was released Monday night.The Phils will exclusively be playing teams in the National League East and American League East.After the three-game series with the Marlins (7/24-7/26), the Phillies play two games against the New York Yankees (7/27-7/28).They then meet the Yankees for two games in New York (7/29-7/30), and three games in Toronto against the Blue Jays to start off August (7/31-8/2).After three games in Miami (8/4-8/6), the Phillies are home again with four games against the Atlanta Braves (8/7-8/11), followed by three against the Baltimore Orioles (8/11-8/13) and New York Mets (8/14-8/16).August continues with two games in Boston versus the Red Sox (8/18-8/19), three games in Atlanta (8/21-8/23), and three in Washington to take on the Nationals (8/25-8/27).Back at home, the Phils ends August with three games against the Braves (8/28-8/30) before a four-game series with the Nationals (8/31-9/3).They then travel in September to meet the Mets for four games (9/4-9/7) before a two-game home series against the Red Sox (9/8-9/9) and four games on the road in Miami (9/10 - 9/13).The middle of September sees the Phillies hosting the Mets (9/15-9/17) and Blue Jays (9/18-9/20) for three games apiece.Three games in Washington (9/21-9/23) followed by three more road games in Tampa Bay to take on the Rays (9/25-9/28) closes out the regular season.The team will play 30 games in total at Citizens Bank Park. Because of restrictions due to COVID-19, fans will not be permitted in the ballpark.