Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer made quite the impression during Thursday night's episode of 'Jeopardy!'

Officer Adam Clark is getting lots of love from Philadelphia sports fans for his bold wager on a Daily Double.

"I will wager $4,133," Officer Clark said.

"Is there a significance?" host Alex Trebek asked.

"It's the Eagles Super Bowl victory score," Clark said.

Earlier in the show, during his talk with Alex, the officer spoke about the time he rescued 11 ducklings.

"Momma duck had lost them down a sewer grate so we had to get a truck with a winch to come in and lift up the grate. I hopped down there. I rescued all the adorable, fluffy little buggers, reunited them with their mom, and we did not charge her with parental negligence. So she got away with that one," Clark joked.

Back to the Daily Double - the category was 'One-Word Book Titles.'

The clue for $1600 was:

"This 1974 James Michener novel covers centuries, not just 1 significant year, in the history of Colorado"


Clark guessed, "What is Gold?"

The correct response was, "What is Centennial?"

Unfortunately, Clark didn't win the game, but he is definitely a winner among Eagles fans.

In case you forgot, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl 52.
