Survivors, community leaders gather at Center City synagogue for Holocaust Remembrance Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Music filled the air and candles brightened the room in Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel in Center City as synagogue members and local leaders gathered for Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday.

"We're all here to remind our community and the world in general that this did happen and it cannot happen again," said Michael Markman, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia board chair.

Sunday marked the organization's 60th annual ceremony.

As they honored the 6 million Jews who were killed during the Holocaust, survivors and family members shared their stories of horror and hope.

"I was 3 years old," said Michael Fryd. "We spent three years hiding in a cellar, sitting on the ground with very little light, living on bread and potatoes."

Fryd, 87, says his mother was the main reason he made it to freedom.

"If they're there, you feel safe," said Fryd. "The other thing is I developed an imagination. The other thing that saved me was my mother was able to sneak in a book."

Jason Holtzman, who is the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Philadelphia, is a third-generation survivor.

"Growing up, we always said the words 'Never forget' and 'Never again.' Of course, we will never forget the atrocities that happened to our families, but it's hard this year to say 'never again,' seeing the rise of antisemitism globally," said Holtzman.

"Today is important, especially because of what is happening now," said Fryd. "There is an awful lot of resentment towards us."

Fryd hopes his harrowing story teaches generations today, so history doesn't repeat itself.

"I've been in Philly since 1962, and it's my adopted city,and I wouldn't live anywhere else," said Fryd. "When I retired, I decided to be what I wanted as a 6-year-old. I became a writer."

Fryd composed a memoir called 'My Mother's War: A Holocaust Survivor's Tribute to An Extraordinary Woman.'

"Every Jew who survived in my mind is a victory for our people," said Fryd.