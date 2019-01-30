Philly police, fire departments offer to hire Harper, Machado

Although neither player has reached a deal yet, fans are dreaming about them wearing a Phillies uniform.
Some first responders are having a little fun while the Phillies faithful wait and wait.
The Philadelphia Police Department tweeted a photo of Officer Harper - a photoshopped image of the star slugger wearing a police uniform.
The message reads: "The rumors are true*: Bryce Harper* is coming to Philadelphia [police]*. It's a multi-year deal worth $51,245 per year to start, with a city option to increase annually. Please refer all questions regarding Manny Machado to @PhillyFireDept . (*not actually true.)"
The rumors are true*: Bryce Harper* is coming to Philadelphia [police]*. It's a multi-year deal worth $51,245 per year to start, with a city option to increase annually. Please refer all questions regarding Manny Machado to @PhillyFireDept . (*not actually true.) pic.twitter.com/enXKtKLMft— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 29, 2019
Fire officials re-tweeted the message noting that Machado would earn $52,000 to start as a paramedic and the department is hiring.
Manny would earn $52,873 to start as a paramedic. And we're hiring! ➡️ https://t.co/ipjwAMy2Av https://t.co/a5YPSJdE9w— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 29, 2019
