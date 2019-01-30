ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Philly police, fire departments offer to hire Harper, Machado

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly police, fire departments want to hire Harper, Machado. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2019.

They are the two most-talked about free agents in baseball, but could Manny Machado or Bryce Harper make it in law enforcement?

Although neither player has reached a deal yet, fans are dreaming about them wearing a Phillies uniform.

Some first responders are having a little fun while the Phillies faithful wait and wait.

The Philadelphia Police Department tweeted a photo of Officer Harper - a photoshopped image of the star slugger wearing a police uniform.

The message reads: "The rumors are true*: Bryce Harper* is coming to Philadelphia [police]*. It's a multi-year deal worth $51,245 per year to start, with a city option to increase annually. Please refer all questions regarding Manny Machado to @PhillyFireDept . (*not actually true.)"


Fire officials re-tweeted the message noting that Machado would earn $52,000 to start as a paramedic and the department is hiring.




-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Philliesphiladelphia policephiladelphia fire department
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
6th grader writes letter to NFL over Eagles' loss
Will video game reveal Bryce Harper's team?
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant
Embiid named starter for All-Star Game
More Action News Sports
SPORTS
Embiid scores 28, leads 76ers to 121-105 victory over Lakers
Lindblom scores, Stolarz leads Flyers past Rangers 1-0
Former Phillies great Jimmy Rollins returns as special adviser
6th grader writes letter to NFL over Eagles' loss
Will video game reveal Bryce Harper's team?
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Windy, Cold, Snow Squall Today; Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight
Snow gives way to frigid temperatures
Check School Closings and Delays
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Another armed robbery reported off SJU campus
Witness: Attackers shouted gay slurs in Center City assault
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Documents reveal new details in Local 98 union investigation
Show More
Quick action by school nurse helps boy avert medical tragedy
High school basketball player beats the buzzer
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
More News