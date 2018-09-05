'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc on September 5, 2018.

The 'Philly Special' was a play to remember and Bud Light felt it was one to immortalize.A statue of Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles discussing the famous trick play was unveiled Wednesday morning in front of Lincoln Financial Field."Epic moments call for epic statues," Bud Light tweeted.The statue was unveiled by a town crier, based on the beer company's medieval 'Dilly Dilly' advertisements. During the Super Bowl, Foles called the play 'Philly Philly.'"Eagles of Philadelphia. Today is a joyous day indeed. Today, we celebrate thee. Today, we celebrate the avian underdogs who defeated the undefeatable," the crier said.After the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, Bud Light made good on a promise to supply free beer to Birds fans during the championship parade.------