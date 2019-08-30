Record-breaking crowd attends USWNT friendly match in Philadelphia

A record-breaking crowd of approximately 50,000 fans packed Lincoln Financial Field for Thursday's friendly matchup between the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and Portugal.The crowds were eager to celebrate after the team's 4-0 win during their Victory Tour celebrating their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title."We watched them play every single game at home in front of the huge screen TV," said Kenoe Mullings whose group traveled from Maryland."The things that they do every single game is just phenomenal," added Adell Gaurin.Early on, a U.S. soccer official said 44,100 tickets had been sold, breaking the record for the largest crowd for a stand-alone game for the U.S. women.Annika Dodrill from Washington, D.C. decided last minute she too wanted to be a part of this team's legacy by driving up to Philadelphia to see the matchup."I've had multiple of my friends tell me like wow, you're into sports now? And I'm like yeah, these women are so cool and just look at what their doing," she said.A number of fans came in sporting their red, white, and blue. Some with signs in support of the two stars with ties to the Philadelphia area, Carli Lloyd and Julie Ertz.Lloyd getting a rise out of the crowd with a goal and a "Fly Eagles Fly."Emma Herko said her goal is to be more like Ertz."I love her mindset and I love her skills and plus I'm an Eagles fan, so I love her husband Zach Ertz," she said.For many parents, the team continues to be an inspiration and one they're glad their children look up to."We're very excited to see women's soccer and where it's come from when I was a kid, it wasn't that popular. To see my girls play we're really excited," said parent Carrie Kehner.