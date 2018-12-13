PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffered broken vertebra, status for season uncertain: report

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to determine if quarterback Carson Wentz can play again this season after new findings from a scan on his injured back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources, reported Thursday that a recent CT scan revealed Wentz suffered a fractured vertebra.

It could heal with further rest without any expected issues, according to sources, and there is a continued evaluation to determine if continuing to play this year will make it worse.

Nick Foles has been told to be ready to play, Schefter reported on Wednesday.



During a Wednesday morning press conference, the Eagles only confirmeded Wentz would not practice due to back soreness, but there was no word on his status for Sunday.

"Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today. Continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good. But we'll have more information on all these guys later in the week," head coach Doug Pederson said.

