Sports

Sharrie Williams recalls special moment of generosity by Kobe Bryant

Early in my career, I worked several seasons in the NBA interviewing players and coaches after games.

I'll never forget the lively exchange I had with Kobe Bryant after asking him about how Shane Battier had defended him!

But there's another characteristic that sticks with me: his generosity. He learned my mother was a middle school teacher and that she was working on a fundraiser at her school.

He kindly sent an item for the auction, but we also received something else in the mail - an autographed pair of Nike sneakers. It was a WOW moment.

We never expected that, but knowing his desire for excellence and to go the extra step, maybe we shouldn't have been surprised.

I'm grateful for our interactions. The interactions were few but they were meaningful memories that I greatly treasure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportseducationkobe bryanthelicopter crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sixers superstar Allen Iverson victim of jewelry theft
Aviation experts weigh in deadly crash involving Kobe Bryant
Coronavirus concerns abruptly ends exchange program at Penn Charter
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Kobe Bryant's high school teammates share memories of NBA star
Philadelphia glowing purple for Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's former high school coach reacts to death of NBA legend
Show More
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Gun used to kill 2-year-old seized in trafficking case
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Gianna Bryant, 13, was going to carry on a basketball legacy
Fans remembering Kobe Bryant as hard worker with impeccable drive
More TOP STORIES News