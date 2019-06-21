Sports Flash: Do you like what the 76ers did on Draft Night
The Sixers wheeled and dealed on NBA draft night, trading away four picks and landing NCAA Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle and Marial Shayok. But did GM Elton Brand & Co. make the right moves to field a contender in 2019-20? Ducis Rodgers breaks down all the draft night moves and what it means for the future in this week's Sports Flash.
