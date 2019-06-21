sports flash

Sports Flash: Do you like what the 76ers did on Draft Night

The Sixers wheeled and dealed on NBA draft night, trading away four picks and landing NCAA Defensive Player of the Year Matisse Thybulle and Marial Shayok. But did GM Elton Brand & Co. make the right moves to field a contender in 2019-20? Ducis Rodgers breaks down all the draft night moves and what it means for the future in this week's Sports Flash.



76ers added defense in Thybulle in draft swap with Boston
The Philadelphia 76ers have traded up to acquire Matisse Thybulle from the Boston Celtics.
