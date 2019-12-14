Thousands, including President Trump, attend Army-Navy game in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Saturday for one of the country's oldest rivalries.Ahead of the 3 p.m. kick off, fans filled stands to watch Army and Navy march on the field to experience the pomp and circumstance.Outside the stadium, a family-friendly tailgate displayed different interactive exhibits. Tailgaters began their festivities in the parking lot around 11 a.m.President Donald Trump arrived for the coin toss.This is the 120th year for the game and Philadelphia is once again the host city, now totaling more than 80 times.U.S. Army Colonel Spencer Clouatre of St. Amant, Lousiana said the game is more than just a game for these young men on the field."I've been in the army since 1988, I'm still in the Army. It's a joint fight and these kids will face each other 5 to 10 years down the road fighting against some unknown enemy so, it really means a lot," he said.