"Keep making this push and keep our hopes alive and our dreams alive."



After a thrilling #StadiumSeries win on Saturday night, the #Flyers locker room had an emotional Helmet hand-off. pic.twitter.com/ZT9kOTwinh — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 24, 2019

Wayne Simmonds, the hulking free-agent winger, is a top target to get moved and his teammates seemed to realize it after pulling off a stunning victory on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.Simmonds got hugs from his teammates in the locker room as he pulled on the player of the game helmet for what could be his final time as a Flyer."Obviously, I'd love to stay here but it's out of my hands right now," Simmonds said. "It is what it is at this point."The Flyers and Penguins took one of the NHL's more heated rivalries outdoors in Philadelphia and into prime time as part of the Stadium Series showcase.Claude Giroux pushed the Flyers to victory with an overtime goal to move past the Penguins 4-3.The NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25.-----