PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

'I'd love to stay here': Wayne Simmonds on possibly last game with Flyers

EMBED </>More Videos

Wayne Simmonds and the Flyers enjoy their possibly last game together. Jeff Skversky has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
Wayne Simmonds, the hulking free-agent winger, is a top target to get moved and his teammates seemed to realize it after pulling off a stunning victory on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Simmonds got hugs from his teammates in the locker room as he pulled on the player of the game helmet for what could be his final time as a Flyer.

"Obviously, I'd love to stay here but it's out of my hands right now," Simmonds said. "It is what it is at this point."



The Flyers and Penguins took one of the NHL's more heated rivalries outdoors in Philadelphia and into prime time as part of the Stadium Series showcase.

Claude Giroux pushed the Flyers to victory with an overtime goal to move past the Penguins 4-3.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyers
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Fire forces guests, including Penguins fans, out of Philly hotel
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers past Penguins 4-3
NHL to monitor weather, but Pens-Flyers outdoor game to start on time
More Philadelphia Flyers
SPORTS
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 19 in the NBA?
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
Embiid-less Sixers seek better effort vs. Pelicans
Contract talks between Bryce Harper, Phillies nearing conclusion
More Sports
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
Show More
Print your Oscars ballot here
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tues.
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
More News