Golden State Warriors

We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Toronto Raptors were roasted on Twitter after posting a photo of the team on the Golden Gate Bridge.



Many on social media reminded the team that the Golden State Warriors play in Oakland.

















Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalsbuzzworthygolden gate bridgebay bridgetoronto raptorssocial mediagolden state warriorsbasketballtwitter
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
Which player had best sneakers of 2019 NBA conference semifinals?
Round 2 recap: Kawhi bounces the Sixers; the champs fight on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sporadic explosions rattling neighborhoods in Northampton County
AccuWeather: Scattered Storms Tonight, Warm and Humid
Radnor school teacher charged with sexual assault
Philly couple tired of urine bottles being thrown at home
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 N.J. family members in Delaware
Police: Woman found dead near river along Kelly Drive
Fatal construction accident on Northeast Extension near Lansdale
Show More
New energy added to Juneteenth celebration
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Panel: Governor's staff botched sex assault claim response
4 people hurt after scaffold collapses in Burlington County
Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
More TOP STORIES News