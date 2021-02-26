feel good

Wentz surprises Eagles superfan on Zoom call, invites him to Colts game

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carson Wentz may no longer be with the Eagles but he's still supporting his biggest fans in the Philadelphia region.

Thirteen-year-old Giovanni Hamilton, who hosts his own Philly sports podcast, calls himself Wentz's number 1 fan.

The young boy has Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which his mom describes as a cross between dwarfism and muscular dystrophy. He has endured 15 surgeries in his young life.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the emotional meeting between a little Eagles fan and Carson Wentz on July 26, 2019.



It was July 26, 2019, when Giovanni first met his "hero" in person during Eagles training camp.

"You're my hero," Giovanni said to Wentz after getting a jersey signed during the special moment.

Through the years, Giovanni has always been vocal about supporting Wentz. But it was a sad day for the superfan when he learned the QB was headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

SEE ALSO: 'You're Still My Hero:' Carson Wentz's positive impact on Eagles fans during his time in Philly

"Carson, I'm always going to be a fan of you. Forever. Thank you for what you've done. Go Birds," Giovanni said in a recent emotional video.

And it wasn't long before Wentz and Giovanni would meet again. On Wednesday, Wentz surprised him in a Zoom interview to show support.

"This phone call meant everything to me guys and I can't thank u enough for calling me to talk before my PT," wrote Giovanni on Twitter.



Giovanni has recently undergone another surgery and is continuing his physical therapy. But once he's up for it, a trip to Indy is in the works.

"Carson said he's gonna bring me out to Indy for a game and I will get some pics then to share and his kids camp too," said Giovanni.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglescarson wentzfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Teen receives over $1 million in scholarships
76ers select winners of the Buy Black Program
Stolen items recovered, donated to Chester County foster closet
CA firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Bucks County duo, Delco man face charges in Capitol riots
In-person learning at Philly school district delayed again
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Brothers admit setting fire that closed Old City stores
Family demands officers' bodycam video be released after fatal shooting
Philly opens 2nd neighborhood mass COVID vaccination clinic
Show More
76ers select winners of the Buy Black Program
Floating tiki bar boat coming to Ocean City
Car crashes through front of Target in Cherry Hill; 3 hurt
Growing push to keep cars off of MLK Drive in Philadelphia
Wawa customers would get $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement
More TOP STORIES News