Wentz surprises Eagles superfan on Zoom call, invites him to Colts game

this phone call meant everything to me guys and i can’t thank u enough for calling me to talk before my PT💚 pic.twitter.com/ig3VkHHUVB — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 25, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carson Wentz may no longer be with the Eagles but he's still supporting his biggest fans in the Philadelphia region.Thirteen-year-old Giovanni Hamilton, who hosts his own Philly sports podcast, calls himself Wentz's number 1 fan.The young boy has Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which his mom describes as a cross between dwarfism and muscular dystrophy. He has endured 15 surgeries in his young life.It was July 26, 2019, when Giovanni first met his "hero" in person during Eagles training camp."You're my hero," Giovanni said to Wentz after getting a jersey signed during the special moment.Through the years, Giovanni has always been vocal about supporting Wentz. But it was a sad day for the superfan when he learned the QB was headed to the Indianapolis Colts."Carson, I'm always going to be a fan of you. Forever. Thank you for what you've done. Go Birds," Giovanni said in a recent emotional video.And it wasn't long before Wentz and Giovanni would meet again. On Wednesday, Wentz surprised him in a Zoom interview to show support."This phone call meant everything to me guys and I can't thank u enough for calling me to talk before my PT," wrote Giovanni on Twitter.Giovanni has recently undergone another surgery and is continuing his physical therapy. But once he's up for it, a trip to Indy is in the works."Carson said he's gonna bring me out to Indy for a game and I will get some pics then to share and his kids camp too," said Giovanni.