You won't catch Eagles' Zach Ertz complaining over contract or catches

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz admitted before the season started he was frustrated over his contract extension talks going poorly and even wondered if the Birds wanted him around long term, but Ertz says his contract and future in Philadelphia is not on his mind now and it is not contributing to arguably the worst start of his career on the field."I'm not worried about it. I'm just trying to find a way to win a football game," Ertz says.A three-time Pro Bowler, who caught the game-winning touch down in Super Bowl LII, Ertz came into the season with the most catches for a TE in the first seven seasons of a career but he has not looked the same through five games in 2020.Ertz has a career-low 57.1 catch percentage, 7.3 yards per catch and career-low 29.0 receiving yards per game.His 145 receiving yards to start 2020 is tied for 104th in the NFL and his 7.3 yards per catch is ranked 142nd in the NFL."I wouldn't say I'm frustrated in my lack of stats, I'm frustrated in the fact that we haven't won football games," Ertz says.Ertz is not complaining, he's working.Carson Wentz's favorite target over the years has been his reliable tight end, so they have been working extensively to fix their early-season issues."No one is going to outwork me. We've just got to find a way to win. Whatever it takes to get on the same page. There's times I gotta be better. Whatever the team asks me to do, I'm going to do," Ertz says.Ertz and Wentz have been doing a lot of extra work on the practice field, including this week as the Eagles try to figure out how they can beat the Ravens and one of the best defenses in the NFL.Ertz spoke to Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez in early 2015, after his second season in the NFL. Ertz says Gonzalez, who was a 14-time pro bowler, gave him the advice to find a routine and stick to it, whether things are going well or things are going horribly wrong."Just because I haven't had the 7-10 catch game yet, it doesn't mean they're not coming," Ertz said.Ertz also says he's going to rely on the Eagles failures and successes from years past, saying it gives them the belief that they don't need to panic over this slow 1-3-1 start.In 2018, Ertz set the NFL single-season record for receptions by a TE but that's not the highlight of his career. Ertz says he had more fun winning the Super Bowl than breaking any records.