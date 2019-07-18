Sports

Young fan's act of Brotherly Love was highlight of Phillies game

Workers cover the infield as inclement weather delays a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were a few things to cheer about on the field during Wednesday night's Phillies game, but in the stands was a different story.

The game at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia was delayed for more than two hours due to rain, not ending until 1:42 a.m. Thursday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored in each of the last four innings to beat the Phils 7-2.

But a young fan did provide a moment to remember, showing off his Brotherly Love through a simple act of kindness.

In the top of the fifth inning, the boy was among many who raced to catch a foul ball.

There was a clear winner in the race, but instead of keeping the baseball, the young fan handed it to another boy.

"That was very nice of him," Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy said during the broadcast.

Then the two boys hugged in the aisle before returning to their seats.

"I think we can go home now," former Phillies All-Star John Kruk turned commentator said.

"We've seen everything," McCarthy added.

