Spraygrounds open in Philadelphia as heatwave hits region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spraygrounds in Philadelphia will open Monday as a heatwave continues to impact the region.
City leaders will celebrate the beginning of the Parks and Recreation's sprayground season Monday by opening 91 locations across the city.
This option to beat the heat is more important this summer as city pools will remain closed due to coronavirus concerns.
Each sprayground will be open to the public from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Safety guidelines will be a major focus due to coronavirus concerns.
You'll see signs posted at each location with guidelines that must be followed, including staying at least six feet away from others along with washing and sanitizing your hands.
Keep in mind that summer camps will be happening at some sprayground locations and that access may be limited at times. You can find more information on these restrictions on the city's website.
City employees will be on hand at some locations to remind families to follow health and safety guidelines while trying to beat the heat.
