SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire in Chester County, Pennsylvania.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Walnut Street in Spring City.A man inside the home was found unresponsive.He was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.No other injuries were reported.