2nd grader designs colorful new ride for Springettsbury Township Police

By
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police department in York County, Pennsylvania is patrolling around in a colorful new ride, thanks to a second grader.

Springettsbury Township Police invited elementary school students to submit original designs for the new car.

From five finalists, they narrowed it down to one winner: second grader Tuleya McGovern.

Her message for the brightly colored police cruiser is that the world needs love.

"The timing couldn't be better. The world does need some love and some grace and some understanding, and what better message to have on the side of a police car to portray that," says Lieutenant Brian Wilbur.

Springettsbury Township Police hope to make this an annual contest.
