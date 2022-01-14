Springfield Hospital temporarily closes emergency department due to staff shortages starting today

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County hospital is temporarily closing its emergency department starting Friday.
Crozer Health is shutting down the Springfield Hospital emergency department for the time being because of COVID-19 related staffing shortages.
"Due to staffing issues that have challenged the health care industry across the country, and the paramount need for patient safety, Crozer Health will temporarily suspend services at the Springfield Hospital Emergency Department and ancillary services beginning Friday, January 14, 2022," Crozer Health said in a release on Tuesday.
Along with the emergency department, other impacted services include pathology, lab and medical imaging.
Patients needing emergency care will be directed to other hospitals and urgent care centers. Township officials told Action News earlier this week that patients would likely be directed to Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Hospital.
The staff from the suspended departments will be temporarily reallocated to other areas in Crozer Health's system.
"We regret having to take these steps, but our patients' safety is always our top priority," said Peter Adamo, Crozer Health CEO. "Our patient care resources have been strained due to the national nursing shortage and many colleagues out sick with COVID-19, echoing the challenges faced by other health systems locally and across the country."
All outpatient services in the Healthplex Pavilion office next to Springfield Hospital - including Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, wound care, cardiac rehab services, and physician offices - remain open.
Crozer Health also suspended the inpatient Acute Substance Abuse and Residential Substance Abuse (First Steps) Program at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Outpatient substance abuse services at that hospital will remain operational.
Township leaders said they will be working diligently to ensure the suspension of services remains temporary.
Crozer Health says it hopes to resume all services "as soon as it is safely possible."
"The health system will continue to reassess its operations, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will make any additional modifications that are in the best interest of its patients and staff," Crozer Health said.
Springfield Hospital temporarily closes emergency department due to staff shortages starting today
Crozer Health says it hopes to resume all services "as soon as it is safely possible."
HOSPITALS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News