3 children rushed to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure in Philadelphia

3 children rushed to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure in Philadelphia

3 children rushed to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure in Philadelphia

3 children rushed to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure in Philadelphia

3 children rushed to hospital for carbon monoxide exposure in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three children in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood were rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Authorities were called to a home on the 4100 block of Stanwood Street to check on reports of a woman screaming.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the children were sick.

They were ages 4, 5, and 9, police say.

All three were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for observation.

There is no word yet on their conditions.