Penn Medicine's deal to buy shuttered Brandywine Hospital in Chester County falls through

Tower Health closed the hospital in Coatesville back in January of last year.

Chester County officials tell Action News this hospital sale is a "cause to celebrate" following a year and a half of difficulty accessing healthcare in the western part of the county.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn Medicine's plan to buy the shuttered Brandywine Hospital in Chester County has fallen through.

Chester County officials said Friday that they were "disappointed" that the deal could not be finalized.

"Brandywine Hospital property did not meet Penn Medicine's requirements, but we are excited that Penn Medicine remains committed to bringing emergency and acute care back to the Coatesville area, as well as expanding care for veterans through the agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs," Chester County commissioners Josh Maxwell, Marian Moskowitz and Eric Row said in a statement. "We will continue to support Penn Medicine's plans as they seek an alternative location to provide the best healthcare facility for Chester County residents and veterans."

Action News reported in June 2023 that Penn Medicine had struck a deal for the purchase, however, officials never returned our calls about it at the time.

