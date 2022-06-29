Road in Springfield Twp., Delaware County partially closed for shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of a road in Springfield Twp., Delaware County is shut down for a shooting investigation.State Road (Route 1) southbound is closed from Springfield Road to Sproul Road.Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the shooting, and it is not yet known if there are any injuries or arrests.Video from Chopper 6 showed police tape blocking off the road with a number of investigators on the scene.A white car and a white van were stopped nearby.