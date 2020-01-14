Woman fatally stabbed in neck during violent struggle in Southwest Philadelphia

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after police said he killed his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her in the neck during a violent struggle inside her Southwest Philadelphia home Tuesday morning.

Police said the issue appears to be a domestic dispute gone terribly wrong inside the home at the intersection of South 60th and Upland streets.



Investigators said a 50-year-old man stabbed his 50-year-old ex-girlfriend, Rochelle Jackson, in the neck during a fight in her kitchen.

Police said the victim's 27-year-old son witnessed the incident and when they arrived around 2:30 a.m., the son was fighting with the suspect inside the house.

Friends of the victim described a dark history of domestic violence in this home.

"She's been with him for seven years through mental abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse. She left him alone, he tried to come back, wouldn't let him move in and he just couldn't take it," said Shaney Reid.

Reid, who said she's the victim's best friend, said the son held the man down until police arrived.

"He had to watch his mom die in cold blood in her own home," Reid said. "These weak men out here who just can't take no. No is no. Go about your business. If they don't want you, they don't want you. You don't got to take their life."

Police said the suspect did not live in the home. Reid said the victim recently broke up with the man after years of abuse.

She said friends called the cops a couple of days ago after the suspect broke a front window.

Friends now expressing frustration after the suspect was able to return to the house.

"She kept calling the cops about his abuse, but they never really did anything about it and now this is the tragedy of it," said Anthony Banks.

Police said they are looking into past calls for help to the home.
