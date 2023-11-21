Man stabbed multiple times in New Castle County

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 40s suffering from stab wounds.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County responded after a man was stabbed several times on Monday.

It happened at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of 6th and Adam streets in Wilmington, Delaware.

He was rushed to ChristianaCare Hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or condition.

Police have also not said what sparked this violence.