Delco standoff: Man on roof with cinder block tied around neck in custody, crews battle fire

By
FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An hourslong standoff in Delaware County where a man on a roof with a cinder block tied around his neck doused himself in gasoline as homes burned next door has come to an end, police said.



He was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Tuesday. First responders wheeled the man away after a nearly 5-hourlong standoff in the area of Delmar Drive and Windsor Avenue in Folcroft.

The man was seen on the roof of his own home, as it burned, with a rope and cinder block tied around his neck.

He could be heard swearing while pacing back and forth.

Folcroft Police Chief Bill Bair said the man is possibly in his mid 30's.

Bair said the incident started as a fire call around 10 p.m. Monday. Police said the man set fire to his own home.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but then officers saw the man in the back on the roof, Bair said.

The chief said the fire started up again while police were trying to get the man off the roof.

Officers laid an airbag on the ground in case he decided to jump. Bair said the SWAT unit managed to use bean bag rounds to knock the man down after hours of negotiating.

A detective said both houses on each side suffered smoke damage, but those families are able to stay in their homes.

Bair said firefighters had to deal with trying to lower high levels of carbon monoxide in neighboring homes because of the smoke after the fire.

A Folcroft firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

Chief Bair said a slew of charges, including arson, are pending against the man who was on the roof.

The man will also need to undergo a mental evaluation, according to Bair.

Bair said officials are aware of a road rage incident in the neighborhood last week involving the man and another driver who were arguing back and forth while driving.

The chief isn't sure what is else going on with the man's home life, but said there was a possible dispute in the house Monday night.
