Stanley Black & Decker recalls about 2.2M sledgehammers due to injury risk

Getting hit in the face with a sledgehammer. That's what the Consumer Product Safety Commission says could happen if you use one of the sledgehammers now being recalled.

About 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers, all made by Stanley Black & Decker, are being recalled because their heads could loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use.

The commission has received 192 reports of instances where this has happened, including two incidents that caused face and head injuries.

The products have been sold at The Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, and AceHardware.com and other online sellers from November 2013 through November 2022 for about between $18 and $26.

Customers who have bought the products are urged to stop using the sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker to receive a refund.

The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14 and 36 inches in length.

The commission says each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head while the model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

You can find a list of the models being recalled on the commission's website, in addition to contact information for Stanley Black & Decker.