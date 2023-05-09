Calling All Jedis: Fossil Debuts Limited Edition Star Wars-Inspired Watches

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Fossil is celebrating 40 years of Star Wars Return Of The Jedi with their latest collection of Star Wars-inspired watches. Each watch is designed with your favorite character in mind. Each watch honors a different face of the iconic franchise, from Luke Skywalker to C-3PO. There's so much to discover in the new Star Wars x Fossil collection. Click the link below for more.

1. Limited Edition Star Wars Luke Skywalker Leather Watch - $270

From Fossil:

This Luke Skywalker-inspired design features a black-and-white matte dial, black leather strap, and out-of-this-galaxy details that reveal themselves in the dark. Perfect for anyone with a Rebel spirit.

Image credit: Fossil

2. Limited Edition Star Wars Endor Leia Leather Watch - $270

From Fossil:

Inspired by the watch Leia Organa wears in the film, it has a semi-transparent black dial with cut out windows, caseback with etched braid details, and a black leather strap. Perfect for anyone with a Rebel spirit.

Image credit: Fossil

3. Limited Edition Star Wars C-3PO Automatic Stainless Steel Watch - $370

From Fossil:

It features a C-3PO-inspired dial with exposed automatic movement (to see the inner workings) and a gold-tone stainless steel case with a silver lug, just like his silver leg. Perfect for anyone with a Rebel spirit.

Image credit: Fossil

4. Limited Edition Star Wars Han Solo Leather Watch - $270

From Fossil:

This Han Solo-inspired design features a gunmetal case, black matte dial and a brown saddle strap with a golden yellow paint strip. Perfect for anyone with a Rebel spirit.

Image credit: Fossil

4. Limited Edition Star Wars Han Solo Leather Watch - $270

From Fossil:

This Han Solo-inspired design features a gunmetal case, black matte dial and a brown saddle strap with a golden yellow paint strip. Perfect for anyone with a Rebel spirit.

Image credit: Fossil

5. Limited Edition Star Wars Chewbacca Leather Watch - $270

From Fossil:

It features a Chewbacca-textured design on a brown satin dial and a brown leather strap with rivets inspired by his bandolier. Perfect for anyone with a Rebel spirit.

Image credit: Fossil

6. Limited Edition Star Wars R2-D2 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch - $370

From Fossil:

It features an R2-D2-inspired dial that looks just like the galaxy's bravest droid, a minute hand shaped like the R2 unit's arm, a day/night indicator and a stainless steel three-link bracelet.

Image credit: Fossil

Walt Disney is the parent company of Disney+, Localish, and this station.